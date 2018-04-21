Bucks' John Henson: Doubtful for Game 4

Henson (back) is doubtful for Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Henson missed Game 3 as a result of back soreness, and his condition doesn't seem to have improved much, if at all. More information should arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround, though it would be unexpected if Henson is able to take the floor. During Game 3, Tyler Zeller drew the start at center, playing 19 minutes and posting a modest two points, two boards, an assist, a steal and a block. Thon Maker, on the other hand, had one of the best games of his career, posting 14 points, five rebounds, five blocks and a steal in 24 minutes. He also went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.