Bucks' John Henson: Doubtful for Game 7
Henson (back) is considered unlikely to suit up for Saturday's Game 7 matchup with the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
An absence would mark Henson's fifth consecutive game missed should he ultimately sit out. If that is the case look for Then Maker to again be the prime beneficiary in terms of minutes, while Tyler Zeller should also continue seeing some run in the rotation. Expect final confirmation on his status closer to game time.
