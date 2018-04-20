Bucks' John Henson: Doubtful Friday with back soreness

Henson is doubtful for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics due to back soreness.

Henson had dealt with some back soreness back in February and into March, so it may just be a lingering problem for the big man. With Henson's expected absence in Game 3, Tyler Zeller will likely get the start at center, and while Thon Maker could see some additional run as his backup, the Bucks may also see this as an opportunity to utilize a smaller lineup with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing the five. This lineup gave the Celtics' defense fits in the final stretch of Game 1's overtime loss.