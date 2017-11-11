Bucks' John Henson: Fills out stat sheet Friday

Henson registered 10 points (5-8 FG), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 94-87 win over the Spurs.

The 26-year-old put up his best scoring total since Oct. 29 while seeing a season-high amount of minutes. Henson is always a solid producer of rebounds and blocks in particular, but when he remains involved offensively -- as was the case Friday, when he tied his season high with eight shot attempts -- he can offer the occasional double-digit scoring total. As long as he retains a hold on the starting job, Henson remains an option in deeper formats.