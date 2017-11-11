Bucks' John Henson: Fills out stat sheet Friday
Henson registered 10 points (5-8 FG), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 94-87 win over the Spurs.
The 26-year-old put up his best scoring total since Oct. 29 while seeing a season-high amount of minutes. Henson is always a solid producer of rebounds and blocks in particular, but when he remains involved offensively -- as was the case Friday, when he tied his season high with eight shot attempts -- he can offer the occasional double-digit scoring total. As long as he retains a hold on the starting job, Henson remains an option in deeper formats.
More News
-
Bucks' John Henson: Provides 10 boards, six assists Wednesday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Posts four blocks in regular season opener•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Starting preseason opener•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Returns from thumb injury, scores two points•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...