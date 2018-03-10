Bucks' John Henson: Four rejections in Friday's win

Henson scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-7 FT) while adding four rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-112 win over the Knicks.

The four blocks tied his season high. Henson remains bafflingly inconsistent on the glass given his current role in Milwaukee, averaging 6.3 boards in 27.0 minutes over the last nine games, but his 1.2 blocks and 8.1 points over that stretch give him some fantasy value in deeper formats.