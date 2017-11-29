Bucks' John Henson: Full stat line in blowout win

Henson managed nine points (4-8 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 112-87 win over the Kings.

The 26-year-old big man put together another solid outing, pushing his November totals to 8.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 11 contests. Henson has always been an above-average source of rebounds and blocks, and he's actually improved his numbers in both categories over those of last season. However, he's also seen a modest uptick in offensive involvement, boosting his scoring from last season's 6.8 to 7.1 on the strength of career-best 57.3 percent shooting over his first 18 games.