Bucks' John Henson: Goes through shootaround Sunday

Henson (finger) went through shootaround Sunday morning, but remains questionable against the Nuggets later in the evening, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Henson was a late scratch for Friday's game against Lakers due to a sprained right index finger. However, the fact that he was able to go through Sunday's morning shootaround provides some optimism that he'll be cleared for a return against the Nuggets. Look for another update to be provided at some point closer to tip-off, though if he were to be cleared, it would likely send Tyler Zeller back to a bench role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories