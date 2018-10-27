Bucks' John Henson: Grabs 12 boards in Friday's win
Henson had nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 18 minutes during Friday's 125-95 win over the Timberwolves.
Henson has extended his range to the corner three, where he sometimes camps out to facilitate offensive floor spacing. In fact, through five games he has made five-of-11 attempts from deep, this after sinking one-of-13 through his first six seasons combined. Moreover, despite operating in a reduced role compared to last year (thanks to the offseason additions of Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova), Henson is hauling in a career-high 8.4 boards per game.
