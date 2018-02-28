Bucks' John Henson: Grabs nine boards in Tuesday's loss
Henson totaled four points (2-5 FG), nine rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 107-104 loss to the Wizards.
Henson enters Wednesday's February finale versus the Pistons with monthly averages of 9.7 points (52.7 FG, 66.7 FT), 8.9 boards, 1.3 dimes, 0.9 blocks, and 0.4 steals in 28.4 minutes per game. It has been his best month of the season, but he remains an inconsistent fantasy option based on his up-and-down scoring, which can likely be blamed on his very limited offensive arsenal.
