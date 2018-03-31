Bucks' John Henson: Late scratch Friday
Henson will not play in Friday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained right index finger, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The injury is not considered to be serious, so it looks like the Bucks are just exercising caution here. With Thon Maker (groin) also out, look for Tyler Zeller to see a healthy workload as a result. Consider Henson day-to-day heading into Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets.
