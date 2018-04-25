Bucks' John Henson: Listed as doubtful for Game 6

Henson (back) is listed as doubtful in the game notes for Game 6 against the Celtics on Thursday.

Henson has missed three straight games due to a sore back and it appears the discomfort has yet to subside, so he'll miss yet another contest Thursday if all goes as expected. That said, game notes can be a bit unreliable at times, so it will be worth it to monitor his status up through pregame warmups to make sure he's sidelined. Tyler Zeller (10 minutes) started in Henson's place again during Game 5, though it was Thon Maker (23 minutes) and Jabari Parker (32 minutes) who appeared to benefit the most in terms of playing time.