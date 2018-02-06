Bucks' John Henson: Listed as out on game notes

The Bucks' game notes list Henson as out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to a sore right hamstring.

This is the first we've heard of the issue, though Henson did appear to favor the hamstring during the second half of Sunday's win over the Nets. Still, he was able to play 30 minutes, finishing with 19 points and a season-high 18 rebounds. The Bucks should offer an update in the near future, but as of now it looks as though the Bucks' will be shorthanded up front, especially if Tyler Zeller, whom the Bucks acquired from Brooklyn on Monday, is not yet available to play. Per Bucks radio voice Ted Davis Zeller is expected to be available.