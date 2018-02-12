Bucks' John Henson: Listed as out Tuesday
Henson (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Henson continues to deal with a some right hamstring soreness and with the All-Star break coming at the end of the week, there's certainly a chance he remains out for Thursday's tilt with the Nuggets as well. When Henson sat out Saturday, it was Thon Maker (26 minutes) and Tyler Zeller (22 minutes) that absorbed the extra playing time at center, which will likely be the case again Tuesday.
