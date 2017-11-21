Bucks' John Henson: Listed as out vs. Suns
Henson is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Suns with an eye injury in the Bucks' official game notes.
It's unclear exactly when Henson suffered the injury or how severe it is, but it appears as though the big man is going to miss at least one contest. With Mirza Teletovic (knee) also expected to be out, the Bucks are facing serious depth issues in the frontcourt, which could result in rookie D.J. Wilson seeing extended minutes for the first time this season.
More News
-
Bucks' John Henson: Double-doubles with 10 boards in loss•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Posts season-high 17 points in Monday's win•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Fills out stat sheet Friday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Provides 10 boards, six assists Wednesday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Posts four blocks in regular season opener•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.