Bucks' John Henson: Listed as out vs. Suns

Henson is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Suns with an eye injury in the Bucks' official game notes.

It's unclear exactly when Henson suffered the injury or how severe it is, but it appears as though the big man is going to miss at least one contest. With Mirza Teletovic (knee) also expected to be out, the Bucks are facing serious depth issues in the frontcourt, which could result in rookie D.J. Wilson seeing extended minutes for the first time this season.