Bucks' John Henson: Listed as probable for Saturday

Henson (eye) is listed as probable in the Bucks' official game notes for Saturday's game against the Jazz.

Henson did not play in the Bucks' matchup with the Suns on Wednesday after undergoing an eye procedure, but the big man looks to be on track to return for the team's trip to Utah. Expect Henson to take back his spot as the team's starting center, sending Thon Maker back to the bench Saturday.