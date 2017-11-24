Bucks' John Henson: Listed as probable for Saturday
Henson (eye) is listed as probable in the Bucks' official game notes for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Henson did not play in the Bucks' matchup with the Suns on Wednesday after undergoing an eye procedure, but the big man looks to be on track to return for the team's trip to Utah. Expect Henson to take back his spot as the team's starting center, sending Thon Maker back to the bench Saturday.
More News
-
Bucks' John Henson: Listed as out vs. Suns•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Double-doubles with 10 boards in loss•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Posts season-high 17 points in Monday's win•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Fills out stat sheet Friday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Provides 10 boards, six assists Wednesday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...