Bucks' John Henson: Out again for Game 4

Henson (back) is out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

As expected, Henson will miss a second straight game while nursing back soreness. As a result, Tyler Zeller will likely draw the start again. However, it was Thon Maker who pulled through during Game 3, having arguably the best outing of his career.

