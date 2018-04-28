Bucks' John Henson: Out for Game 7
Henson (back) is out for Saturday's Game 7 against Boston, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, Henson will not be able to take the floor in what will be the deciding game of the series. Thon Maker drew the start during Game 6, which very well may be the case once more.
