Bucks' John Henson: Out Saturday with hamstring soreness
Henson is out for Saturday's tilt against the Magic due to right hamstring soreness.
Henson injured his hamstring colliding with opposing center Hassan Whiteside during Friday's loss to the Heat. With him out on the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, Thon Maker, Tyler Zeller and Marshall Plumlee could split time at center.
