Bucks' John Henson: Plays 30 minutes in loss
Henson totaled 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the Pelicans.
Henson continues to start and see worthwhile minutes, finishing with his second highest point total of the season. He has been a nice low-end center since Greg Monroe was traded to the Phoenix Suns. He is not going to put up mindblowing numbers, but should provide owners with some blocks and rebounds while shooting an efficient percentage from the floor.
