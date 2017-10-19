Bucks' John Henson: Posts four blocks in regular season opener

Henson provided five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 win against the Celtics.

Henson stepped up and played well on a night when Bucks coach Jason Kidd clearly didn't trust sophomore starter Thon Maker. Between Maker and the offensive-minded Greg Monroe, Henson has no shortage of competition for minutes at center. However, on this occasion, it was Henson who made the most of his court time.