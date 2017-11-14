Bucks' John Henson: Posts season-high 17 points in Monday's win
Henson had 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 110-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Henson finished with a season high in scoring while swatting at least two shots for the seventh time in 13 games, bringing his best effort for this matchup versus Grizzlies' star big Marc Gasol. Following the departure of Greg Monroe, Henson will likely keep splitting center minutes with sophomore backup Thon Maker.
