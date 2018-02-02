Bucks' John Henson: Pours in 14 points in defeat

Henson registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 loss to the Timberwolves.

Henson continues to take on a more prominent offensive role than in recent seasons, with Thursday's scoring haul representing his seventh consecutive double-digit point total. The six-year veteran came into the contest against the Timberwolves averaging his most shot attempts (6.6) and points (8.8) since the 2013-14 season, as he's proven himself to be a reliable source of complementary offense alongside the likes of Eric Bledsoe (ankle), Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The high-usage profile of that trio will naturally serve to cap Henson's overall production to an extent, but his ability to supplement his scoring with solid rebounding and block contributions figure to continue affording him fantasy value, particularly in deeper formats.