Bucks' John Henson: Probable for Friday

Henson (hamstring) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Raptors.

After missing the final three games prior to the All-Star break, Henson was able to go through a light practice Wednesday and it appears he came out of it without any significant discomfort. He's officially being listed as probable for Friday, so if all goes well during shootaround and pregame warmups, Henson should be good to go. If cleared as expected, Henson would likely jump back into the starting lineup, sending Thon Maker to the bench. Along with Maker, Tyler Zeller would likely see less minutes overall.