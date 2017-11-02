Bucks' John Henson: Provides 10 boards, six assists Wednesday

Henson drew the start at center and provided four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Hornets.

After the team's usual starter, Thon Maker, got bullied by Steven Adams on Tuesday, coach Jason Kidd opted to start Henson against Dwight Howard on Wednesday. Greg Monroe (calf) being sidelined also afforded Henson more run. He appeared to somewhat take Monroe's usual role of being a rebounder and facilitator -- the latter of which Henson is not known for. It's unclear if Henson will continue to start moving forward. Either way, however, once Monroe returns, Henson will seemingly move back to the 15.6 minutes per game he was seeing prior to Monroe's injury. For that reason, he'll probably continue being irrelevant in most fantasy formats.