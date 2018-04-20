Bucks' John Henson: Ruled out Friday
Henson (back) is out for Friday's Game 3 against Boston, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
As expected, Henson will not be available for Game 3. As a result, Tyler Zeller will likely draw the start at center and see extended run -- Thon Maker possible getting in on the action too. It's possible interim coach Joe Prunty experiments with Giannis Antetokounmpo at center more often as well. If that ends up being the case, Jabari Parker could see a bump in workload at power forward.
