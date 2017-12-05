Bucks' John Henson: Scoreless in Monday's loss

Henson had zero points (0-6 FG), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 111-100 loss to the Celtics.

Henson couldn't get anything going on Monday, and he was a total non-factor on both ends. Backup center Thon Maker saw just eight minutes, as Bucks' coach Jason Kidd opted to run Giannis Antetokounmpo as the center for much of the contest. There will still be nights that Henson makes his mark on the box score, but it may be tougher for him to do so against teams that coax Kidd into playing smaller. In other words, Wednesday's matchup versus Andre Dummond's Pistons could be a better day to bet on Henson than Friday's small-ball showdown with Dirk Nowitzki's Mavericks.