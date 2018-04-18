Bucks' John Henson: Scores 12 in Game 2 loss
Henson scored 12 points (6-7 FG) while adding six rebounds, four assists and a block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 loss to the Celtics in Game 2.
After recording six blocks in the opener, Henson wasn't able to make the same defensive impact Tuesday, although the result was the same in the end for the Bucks. He's seeing big minutes so far in the series, with Thon Maker and Tyler Zeller playing a combined seven minutes in this one, but it remains to be seen if coach Joe Prunty will shuffle up his frontcourt rotation Friday in an effort to climb out of an 0-2 hole.
