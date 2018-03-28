Bucks' John Henson: Solid across-the-board effort Tuesday
Henson posted eight points (4-7 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 loss to the Clippers.
Henson put together one of his typically solid performances, not standing out in any particular category but still offering serviceable across-the-stat-sheet contributions. The 27-year-old did see his three-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts snapped, but he's now hauled in between six and 12 rebounds in the last four games. Factoring in Tuesday's production, he's averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across 27.5 minutes in 13 March contests.
