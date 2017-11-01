Bucks' John Henson: Starting at center Wednesday

Henson will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Thon Maker has started at center in each of the first seven games of the season, though it appears Jason Kidd will make a switch for matchup reasons. Henson will get the call to face off with Dwight Howard right away, while bringing Maker off the bench instead. That being said, Greg Monroe (calf) is still out, so both players should get plenty of run at center Wednesday. Henson could be a cheaper punt-play option to consider for Wednesday's slate.