Bucks' John Henson: Starting Friday

Henson (hamstring), as expected, will return to the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Raptors.

Henson has missed the Bucks' past three games while dealing with hamstring soreness -- the All-Star break being enough time for him to recover. As a result of his return, Thon Maker will head back to the bench, with him and Tyler Zeller likely seeing reduced run.

