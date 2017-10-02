Bucks' John Henson: Starting preseason opener
Henson will get the start at center for the Bucks' preseason opener against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquz of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Henson drew 39 starts with the team last year, but the majority came during the first half of the season. Second-year center Thon Maker (ankle) figures to be the favorite to start at center heading into the season, but he will be sidelined Monday. Henson could see healthy minutes in the exhibition contest, but he is looking at a likely third-string center role behind Maker and Greg Monroe to start the year.
