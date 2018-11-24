Bucks' John Henson: Surgery planned for Tuesday
Henson will undergo surgery Tuesday in New York to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Assuming the procedure goes as planned, Henson is estimated to require 12 weeks to make a full recovery. That puts the reserve center on track for a return around the All-Star break, giving Thon Maker an extended opportunity to work as the top backup to Brook Lopez.
More News
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...