Bucks' John Henson: Surgery planned for Tuesday

Henson will undergo surgery Tuesday in New York to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Assuming the procedure goes as planned, Henson is estimated to require 12 weeks to make a full recovery. That puts the reserve center on track for a return around the All-Star break, giving Thon Maker an extended opportunity to work as the top backup to Brook Lopez.

More News
Our Latest Stories