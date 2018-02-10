Bucks' John Henson: Underwhelms in Friday's loss
Henson (hamstring) posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes in Friday's 91-85 loss to the Heat.
The big man was minimally involved on the offensive end in his return from a one-game absence, although he partly made up for his downturn with an efficient rebounding performance. Henson's shot attempts were his fewest since Dec. 22, while his scoring total was his lowest since he'd been blanked against the Celtics on Dec. 4. Despite Friday's underwhelming scoring effort, Henson has picked it up on that end of the floor this season, as both the 6.5 shot attempts and 9.0 points he was averaging coming into Friday's game represent his best figures since the 2013-14 season.
