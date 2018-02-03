Bucks' John Henson: Underwhelms in Friday's victory
Henson managed just four points (2-5 FG) three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 92-90 win over the Knicks.
Henson's offensive downturn was drastic Friday, as he'd come into the contest having posted seven straight double-digit scoring efforts. His four shot attempts were the least he'd put up since Jan. 5, a factor that naturally played a large part in his underwhelming effort. Henson also couldn't make up for the shortfall on the glass, leading to one of his poorer all-around efforts of the last two weeks-plus. The 27-year-old, who's posting his best numbers across the board since the 2013-14 season, will look to bounce back against the Nets on Sunday.
