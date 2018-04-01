Bucks' John Henson: Will play against Nuggets

Henson (finger) will play and start in Sunday's contest against the Nuggets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Henson was ruled out of Friday's game against the Lakers and was questionable following Sunday's shootaround, but will return to the lineup and shouldn't face any limitations against the Nuggets. With Thon Maker (groin) still out, Henson and Tyler Zeller will likely each see significant time at center.