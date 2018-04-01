Bucks' John Henson: Will play against Nuggets
Henson (finger) will play and start in Sunday's contest against the Nuggets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
Henson was ruled out of Friday's game against the Lakers and was questionable following Sunday's shootaround, but will return to the lineup and shouldn't face any limitations against the Nuggets. With Thon Maker (groin) still out, Henson and Tyler Zeller will likely each see significant time at center.
More News
-
Bucks' John Henson: Goes through shootaround Sunday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Late scratch Friday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Solid across-the-board effort Tuesday•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Four rejections in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Grabs nine boards in Tuesday's loss•
-
Bucks' John Henson: Starting Friday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...