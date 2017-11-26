Bucks' John Henson: Will play Saturday

Henson (eye) will play Saturday against the Jazz.

Henson sat out Wednesday's game against the Suns with an eye issue but, as expected, he'll return to action and will take back the starting center spot from Thon Maker. Henson is averaging 25.7 minutes per game in November, which he's translated to 8.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.