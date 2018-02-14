Play

Bucks' John Henson: Will remain out Thursday

Henson (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets.

Henson is slated to miss a third straight game, as he continues to work back from a sore right hamstring. Following Thursday's contest, the Bucks head into the All-Star break, which should give Henson another week off to get back to full strength prior to a Feb. 23 matchup against the Raptors. Thon Maker should pick up the start in his place once again, while Tyler Zeller should see an elevated role off the bench.

