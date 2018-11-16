Bucks' John Henson: Will undergo wrist surgery

Henson will require wrist surgery and is out for a minimum of 12 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It's an unfortunate injury for the former UNC standout who has been transforming his game this year, especially beyond the three-point arc. In his absence, center Thon Maker may see more minutes than usual.

