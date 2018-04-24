Bucks' John Henson: Won't play in Game 5

Henson (back) is out for Tuesday's Game 5 against Boston, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Henson continues to battle back soreness, keeping him out for a third game in a row. In his stead, Tyler Zeller will likely continue starting at center. He's averaged 3.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.0 steal and 1.0 assist in 15.0 minutes over the past two games. Thon Maker has been a bigger contributor off the pine, averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 blocks and 3.5 rebounds in 27.5 minutes over the past two contests.