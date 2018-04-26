Bucks' John Henson: Won't play in Game 6

Henson (back) is out for Thursday's Game 6 against the Celtics, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Henson will miss a fourth straight game while recovering from a sore back. Tyler Zeller is likely to draw another start, though Thon Maker has been the main beneficiary at the position over the past three games. Jabari Parker has also seen an uptick in workload, averaging 16.7 points across 29.0 minutes while Henson has been on the shelf.