Bucks' John Henson: Won't play in Game 6
Henson (back) is out for Thursday's Game 6 against the Celtics, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Henson will miss a fourth straight game while recovering from a sore back. Tyler Zeller is likely to draw another start, though Thon Maker has been the main beneficiary at the position over the past three games. Jabari Parker has also seen an uptick in workload, averaging 16.7 points across 29.0 minutes while Henson has been on the shelf.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....