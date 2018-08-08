Bucks' Jordan Barnett: Gets camp deal from Milwaukee
Barnett signed a training camp contract with the Bucks on Tuesday.
With only 14 players on the Bucks roster signed to guaranteed contracts for the upcoming season, the team theoretically has one spot open for another player, but Barnett isn't expected to warrant serious consideration for that vacancy. Instead, the small forward is most likely auditioning for a spot with the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd. Barnett, who went undrafted out of Missouri earlier this summer, earned the invite to training camp after averaging 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.6 minutes per game for the Bucks' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League in July.
