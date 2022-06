Nwora was tendered a qualifying offer by the Bucks on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Nwora wasn't a part of the Bucks' playoff rotation down the stretch of the 2021-22 season, so it's unclear what his role will be for 2022-23 if he ultimately remains with the team. The second-year forward appeared in 62 games last season, averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per contest.