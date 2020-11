Nwora was selected by the Bucks with the 45th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The Louisville product will bring some scoring and rebounding skills off the bench for the Bucks, as he marks the first draft pick of the night for last season's Eastern Conference semifinalists. In his junior season at the collegiate level, Nwora averaged 18.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game on 44.0 percent shooting from two-point range and 40.2 percent shooting from three.