Nwora had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 13 minutes during Monday's 110-108 victory over the Pistons.

Nwora missed all four of his shot attempts in the win, failing to score for the second time in his last three games. Despite a proven ability to score the ball, the playing time simply isn't there for Nwora. Factor in that both Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton are going to return at some point, and Nwora is really left without a leg to stand on. Outside of some limited streaming potential, he can be safely left on the wire.