Nwora accumulated 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during Thursday's 142-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

Nwora scored all 10 of his points in the second half of Thursday's matchup, as he was handed more minutes than usual in a blowout loss. He scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 3 after being held to zero points in eight total minutes over his last two contests prior to Thursday's clash.