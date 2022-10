Nwora amassed three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 victory over Brooklyn.

Nwora's playing time off the bench remained consistent during Wednesday's comeback victory, and he generated modest production. While he was held to a season-low three points while attempting just two field goals, he made up for it with a season-high six rebounds. The 24-year-old is averaging 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game this season.