Nwora tallied 21 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers.

Nwora's 21 points marked a season high, as his next-highest total was 12 on Nov. 5 versus the Thunder. Nwora's efficient scoring was a big boost for a Bucks team that averages 33.0 points per game from the bench.