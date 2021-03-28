Nwora registered 21 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

As expected, Nwora reached several career-high marks since he logged a season-best 36 minutes -- though that was mostly because the Bucks only had eight players available. Nwora might be useful as a waiver pick-up for a game or two, but he's expected to move back to his usual bench role once the rest of the Bucks roster starts to get healthier. Either way, this was a strong outing from the Louisville product, who showed what he can do with extended minutes at the NBA level.