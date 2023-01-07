Nwora logged three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 12 minutes during Friday's 138-109 loss to the Hornets.

Nwora saw a few extra minutes in the loss, delivering what can only be described as a garbage time special. The Bucks were blown off the court by the Hornets, allowing the second unit to play meaningful minutes down the stretch. Despite a proven ability to score the rock, Nwora is simply not a regular part of the rotation, meaning he can be ignored in the majority of fantasy leagues.