The Bucks announced that Nwora will not start in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Hawks in Abu Dhabi.

Nwora played well in the Bucks' preseason opener versus the Grizzlies, tallying 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. However, with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nwora will return to his bench role that he will likely resume this season.